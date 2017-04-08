Drainage master plan gets go-ahead: Johnson Lane area could benefit | RecordCourier.com

A portion of Douglas County hit hardest by flooding during the past few years may see some long-term solutions.

An area drainage master plan is being crafted for the Johnson Lane Community to study flood prevention measures.

County Commissioners on Thursday agreed to enter into an agreement with the Carson Water Subconservancy District and provide a $95,000 match to a $285,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for the project.

The master plan is "the first of this magnitude in Northern Nevada," said County Engineer Erik Nilssen. "We've done smaller ones, but not on this scale. There's very few areas in the county that need a full drainage master plan."

The plan will take about a year to complete, he said.

The Johnson Lane area sustained more than $900,000 in damage to public infrastructure and $1.6 million to damage to private property in 2014's flash floods, according to the Nevada Division of Emergency Management. The 2015 flash floods caused roughly $2.2 million in damage to public infrastructure.

The master plan will develop a list of projects based on costs and benefits to protect the Johnson Lane area from both 25-year and 100-year storms. According to a memo provided by the county, the plan will study nonstructural solutions to flooding including revegetation and contour trenching.

A workshop addressing nonstructural ways to deal with alluvial fan flooding is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Carson City Sheriff's Office, located at 911 E. Musser St. Nilsen is one of several speakers set to talk at the workshop, which is being presented by the Army Corps of Engineers and the Nevada Division of Water Resources.