Douglas, Whittell high schools ranked among best in state | RecordCourier.com

A recent U.S. News and World Report ranks two Douglas County high schools among the top in the state.

The report ranked Douglas High School 10th in the state and Whittell High School 12th.

In addition to being near the top in the state, they also ranked high nationally — Douglas ranked 1,389th in the nation and Whittell ranked 1,570th in the nation.

"I think it's a tribute to the leadership and hard work of our administrators and instructional staff," said Superintendent Teri White. "They're doing some great work at Douglas and Whittell."

The report reviewed 28,496 public high schools and ranked the top 6,041. In Nevada, 32 schools made the cut.

The rankings were based on factors including:

How students performed against their peers statewide on proficiency tests in math and reading;

The math and reading proficiency rates for the school's disadvantaged students (categorized in the report as black, Hispanic and low-income) compared with their peers statewide;

If graduation rates met or exceeded the national average. Schools with graduation rates of lower than 75 percent were excluded from the rankings;

Students' advanced placement (AP) participation rate and how well students did on those tests.

According to the report, Douglas has a 44 percent AP participation rate and a 79 percent pass rate. The school of 1,265 students has a minority population of 30 percent, a graduation rate of 93 percent, a math proficiency rate of 92 percent and an English proficiency rate of 91 percent.

Also according to the report, Whittell has an AP participation rate of 70 percent and a pass rate of 32 percent. The school of 206 students has a minority population of 34 percent, a math proficiency rate of 87 percent and an English proficiency rate of 90 percent.