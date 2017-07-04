Douglas students earn P.E.O. scholarships | RecordCourier.com

P.E.O Chapter An of Carson Valley awarded $3,000 in scholarships to two Douglas High School graduating seniors.

One $1,500 scholarship was given to Misty Parsh, who will be attending Western Nevada College in the fall. Misty was a member of the Future Helath Professionals (HOSA) for three years parallel to her Biomedical science class. She maintained a 4.024 G.P.A., while also working 30 hours a week. Misty will study Health science in college, with a goal of a career in Nursing or Physical/Respiratory Therapy.

The second $1,500 scholarship was awarded to Kelsey McGillivray. She will be attending the University of Nevada Reno, majoring in Chemistry. Due to her own medicl ahistory of diabetes, she will focus on a career as an Endocrinogist. Kelsey wants to help juvenile diabetics manage their health and live better lives, n addition to assisting in research for a diabetic cure. She has a 4.132 G.P.A. and was a member of the National Honor Society, HOSA, Key Club, CHemistry Club and ALpine Club. She also worked a minimum of 20 hours a week.

P.E.O. is an international sisterhood with a mission of educating women through scholarships, grants, awards , load and Cottey College in Missouri. The Scholarships Committee members are Nancy Edmundson, Joanne Hall, Irene Taylor and Nancy Stephenson.