Douglas speech, debate students win at tournament

Douglas High School's Lea Gifford, Perla Molina and Raeann Armstrong returned home with first-place honors in their categories last weekend during a Northern Nevada Forensics League tournament in Reno.

Gifford, a senior, took first-place in varsity storytelling, while won Molina won in novice storytelling and Armstrong won novice dramatic interpretation during competition that attracted 22 schools from around the region to Wooster High School.

"I am so proud of all of the students for their team spirit, for working together to help each other even when they may be competing against each other, and for supporting each other in their wins and losses," Douglas coach Karen Heine said.

Jack Wall placed fourth and Randy Rego fifth in novice informative speaking.

In debate, the novice policy team of Molina and Hannah Brzuchalski took second-place in their first tournament competing together. Hannah also earned first-place in speaker points, which are "based on your poise, articulation, and sportsmanship," Heine said.

Gifford and Courtney Brothers placed third in senior policy debate against nationally ranked teams from McQueen.

"We had several new competitors who also did well, did their best, and are eager to compete at the next competition with new knowledge that they learned last weekend," Heine said.

Douglas will host the next league tournament, which will be held on the weekend of Nov. 17-18.

"We will be hosting 22 schools and we will need the public's help and support in judging the students," Heine said. "We are looking for judges from all walks of life to represent a typical jury as our audience so all people are qualified to serve as good listeners for our students."

Anyone who would like to volunteer as judges on Friday from 3-8 p.m. or Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. are welcome to contact Heine at kheine@dcsd.k12.nv.us or at 775-790-0659. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served for adult volunteers.

The 2017-18 season will conclude with the Northern Nevada District tournament on April 6-8 at a site still to be determined.