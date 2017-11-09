Douglas Sheriff won’t seek re-election

After serving Douglas County for more than 40 years, Sheriff Ron Pierini announced Tuesday that he is not running for another term.

Pierini is currently in his fifth term of office since he was appointed to replace Sheriff Jerry Maple in 1997. By the end of his term on Dec. 31, 2018, he would have spent 21 years as sheriff and 45 years in law enforcement.

"I have started as a deputy and made my way through lieutenant, captain, under sheriff and sheriff. Over the last 44 years I have seen quite a bit," Pierini said. "One of the things I enjoy and feel really blessed to be is Douglas County's Sheriff, but there comes a time."

During his time as sheriff, Pierini has worked to increase the offices' outreach in the community.

"If there's trust and we open the doors, there's more we can do," Pierini said. "We are here to serve the community, we want nothing but the best out there."

Pierini said Douglas County has the lowest crime in Nevada.

Gang activity is minimum to nothing because of the gang task force and a stopping before it increases strategy.

Drug enforcement and reaching out to youth through the D.A.R.E. and G.R.E.A.T programs, "get teens and youth thinking, 'no, that's not what I want to do,'" he said. "We are very proud."

Pierini endorsed Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Dan Coverley as his preference to head the office.

"Anyone can sign up for any position, but in law enforcement you have to have experience," Pierini said. "We need someone with experience as sheriff. Dan Coverley is my guy. He has the knowledge and experience and will get the job done."

Pierini is Douglas County's 21st sheriff in 156 years since the county was formed in 1861.

He began his law enforcement career as a 17-year-old cadet in Carson City. He became a Carson City deputy at age 21 after earning his degree in criminal justice from University of Nevada, Reno.

He joined the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in 1976. One year later, he took over the sheriff's substation at Lake Tahoe where he worked for the next 18 years.