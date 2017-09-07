Douglas schools to have late start day

The Douglas County School District's first Late Start day is scheduled for Wednesday. School will start 90 minutes later than the normal start and buses will be at normal bus stops 90 minutes later than normal.

"The Late Start days are instrumental in providing teachers and administrators time to look at data they have on student performance and collaborate together on how to improve the great things we already are able to provide for our students," the Douglas County School District said in a press release.

Professional Learning Community days are designed to allow teachers to gather in teams to review student achievement data and plan different instruction or intervention to assure that each child is receiving the most appropriate instruction.

The idea is that when teachers come together to look at student work and data, they can dig into the data and discuss what is working and what is not working. They can then develop plans to improve the learning for all students. And in order to do this well, they need regular uninterrupted time.

The Douglas County School District has had a practice of releasing students so that teachers may work together to discuss student achievement and plan for instructional interventions for several years. The District modified the schedule for the 2015-16 school year to have one late start day each month for this purpose.

The day and time were selected through discussion with administrators to try to provide regular and ongoing designated time for PLCs, to accommodate days where the district has fewer subs (mid-week), in consideration of teacher-coaches being out for athletic responsibilities, ability to cooperate with daycare providers and programs, and to minimize the impact on instructional time.

Anyone who wishes to discuss PLCs further, can contact their site administrators.