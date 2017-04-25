Douglas rounding up unwanted prescription meds | RecordCourier.com

Douglas County will be one of thousands of communities around the nation rounding up unwanted prescription medications 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's "National Drug Take Back."

"Forty-six thousand people a year die from drug overdoses and more than half of those die from prescription opioid overdoses," Sgt. Bernadette Smith said. "Four out of five new users of heroin began with abusing prescription opioids."

She said the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Partnership of Community Resources and East Fork Fire and Paramedic District will collect every unused, unwanted and expired prescription, along with non-prescriptive medication at the five drop-off locations this weekend.

Residents may also drop off pet medications and liquid forms of medication.

This is the eighth year Douglas County has participated in the drug roundup.