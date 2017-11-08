Douglas Rotarians donate flagpole to veterans camp

Thanks in part to the donation of a flagpole by Tahoe Douglas Rotarians, Veterans Healing Camp in Silver Springs will be

Hosting a flag-raising ceremony on Nov. 18.

"Please join us as we honor our country and our veterans with a wonderful afternoon of family fun," said camp President Shahla Fadaie. "Thank you to the Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club for donating the flagpole and Judy Miles for donating the flag. The American Legion High Desert Post 56 Color Guard will be there along with the debut of the Veterans Healing Camp Post 1775 Color Guard."

The festivities start at noon with a live concert by classic rock band Smoken Rabbits, featuring the vocals of Mo Beach.

The ceremony starts at 1:15 p.m., with Sean Cummings playing the bagpipe. The Color Guards will raise the flag and Michaela Radecki will sing the National Anthem. Smoken Rabbits will then perform a second set until 3 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chili, drinks and ice cream will be available for a donation. There will also be a raffle featuring numerous fun prizes. All proceeds will benefit Veterans Healing Camp.

Anyone interested in helping with the event or making a contribution should call Fadaie at 775-781-2394.

Veterans Healing Camp is nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans make the transition from military to civilian life. For more information visit.