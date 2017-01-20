Douglas rolls out the red carpet for winter homecoming | RecordCourier.com

Douglas High School rolled out the red carpet this week for its Winter Homecoming with a Douglas Choice Awards-themed spirit week.

On Tuesday students attended a Tiger-style “Grammys in Jammies” pep rally. During the rally the 23 homecoming king and queen nominees entertained the crowd, teachers participated in a dance-off and the whole school cheered on its basketball teams for upcoming games.

Red Carpet Wednesday brought fancy attire to the halls of the school and on Thursday students wore their favorite sports uniform or team shirt during ESPY’s day.

Tonight Douglas High School’s basketball teams will take on Galena High School. The J.V. girls game begins at 5:15 p.m. Homecoming kings and queens will be crowned throughout the evening between games.

The Douglas Choice Award Homecoming Dance will be 7-10 p.m. Saturday in the DHS commons. Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door. All students attending the event must have a dance contract on file. As a reminder, all dress code requirements must be maintained.