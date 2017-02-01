Douglas Relay for Life merges with Carson event | RecordCourier.com

After two years of trying to increase participation in Douglas County’s Relay for Life, it has merged with the Carson City event.

Relay for Life, the annual celebration for cancer survivors and caregivers, will be on May 20 in Mills Park.

As recently as 2009, the Douglas event attracted more than 1,000 people, and raised in excess of $112,000.

However, in recent years both participation and the amount of money raised in Gardnerville decreased dropping to $56,000 in 2012 and to $19,000 in 2014.

Douglas County organizers tried to revive it by moving it indoors into the Douglas County Community and Senior Center and reducing the length to 12 hours in 2015.

The 2016 event marked the 19th year Relay for Life was held in Douglas County.

The American Cancer Society and Relay for Life events are staffed by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 20 countries.

Relay participants will take turns with their team members to walk around a designated track from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Local Relay for Life organizers are hoping to raise $55,000 this year. So far, they have $12,218.

For information, go to http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=80499.