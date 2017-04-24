Douglas officers raising money Thursday for Special Olympics | RecordCourier.com

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies and Special Olympics will conduct a Tip-a-Cop fundraiser 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Topsy Chili's.

The restaurant will donate a fifth of its sales during that time to the Special Olympics Give Back Event for each patron presenting a flyer.

The restaurant is located at 3784 Highway 395.

Donations for Special Olympics are also accepted at the Special Olympics Nevada website, http://www.sonv.org.

Last month's Polar Plunge at Zephyr Cove Resorts raised $149,900 for Special Olympics Nevada with the help of 415 participants.

Special Olympics Nevada is supported entirely by events like the Polar Plunge, local business and individual gifts, and receives minimal state or federal funding.

The program provides sports training and competition opportunities to children and adults with disabilities.