Douglas High student to pursue health careers with help of scholarship | RecordCourier.com

Sierra Nevada Ear, Nose & Throat (SNENT) has awarded $1,500 scholarships to two local high school students who are interested in pursuing careers in healthcare.

Kacey Lopes, who graduated from Carson High School with a weighted 5.08 grade-point average, will study neuroscience at the University of Pittsburgh, with a goal of earning her PhD and becoming a neuroscience researcher. She says she's been fascinated by the brain since her sophomore year in high school and she considers how her own brain is working as she learns a new language (she knows two and is working on a third) or a new instrument (currently playing violin and drums).

In addition, she participates in Future Business Leaders of America, athletics (cross country and golf), school and community orchestra groups and local community service projects.

Douglas High School graduate Wesley Alexander also is interested in the field of biochemistry and neuroscience, with an emphasis on neurological medicine, particularly research and development of Alzheimer's and/or Parkinson's treatments.

In his application, he shared: "I hope to apply myself to both developing treatments for neurological disorders and making those treatments as widely available as possible. If this goal be made financially feasible, we may turn the page and see what the next chapter holds for the offbeat bookworm and the state of mental health in America."

In addition to being a scholar, Alexander has received honors in athletics (track and field, cross country, skiing), speech and debate, National Science Bowl, National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.

Dr. Paul Manoukian and Dr. Brian Romaneschi have awarded more than $36,000 in scholarships over the past 11 years to local high school seniors pursuing advanced education in healthcare.

All of SNENT's otolaryngologists are board-certified. SNENT's renowned team of physicians, nurses and office staff work together to determine the most effective course of treatment for their patients. Sierra Nevada Ear, Nose & Throat has offices in Carson City, Gardnerville and Fallon.

For information, go to http://www.sierranevadaent.com.