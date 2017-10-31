Douglas High graduate joins NHP

Douglas High School graduate Cole Sonnemann was commissioned with the Nevada Highway Patrol after graduating along with 25 others on Oct. 26.

"The cadets underwent 664 hours of training over the course of 16 weeks," said Training Division Chief Natasha Koch. "They are immersed in high-level courses designed to develop the skills required to serve as law enforcement officers in Nevada, including law and legal procedures, patrol operations and investigations, performance of skills, functions of a Peace Officer, and physical fitness."

The academy began with 32 cadets, of which 26 will graduate. Seventeen will join the Nevada Highway Patrol and nine will join the Parole and Probation division.

Sonnemann is the son of Val and Douglas County Assessor Doug Sonnemann.