Douglas grads receive recognition | RecordCourier.com

Douglas High School 2010 graduate David Present is graduating from the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.

Present received a full-tuition scholarship, merit scholarship and earned a GPA in the top 15 percent of his class.

His education was supplemented by several internships, including a clerkship for the Arizona attorney general and an opportunity to conduct misdemeanor trials for the Tempe city prosecutor's office. Last summer he served as an intern for the Staff Judge Advocate's Office for the United States Air Force.

Present has been invoiced to the 2017 ASU Order of Barristers. He will graduate cum laude, with the highest pro bono distinction, and as a trial advocacy fellow. He is in the process of publishing two papers, "The Fifth Amendment in Military Justice: Is Double Jeopardy in Jeopardy?" (2017) and "The Moral Reason to Obey the Law" (2016).

Kari L. TenBroeck of Minden has been included on Oregon State University's recently announced scholastic winter term honor roll and the dean's list.

TenBroeck, a senior kinesiology and business double major, was one of 4,481 students who earned a 3.5 or better grade point average (B-plus). She is a 2013 graduate of Douglas High School.

To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.