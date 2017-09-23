Douglas got game for homecoming

The theme for the 2017 Douglas High School homecoming week is "Douglas Got Game." For the 10 seniors of the homecoming court that means "don't underestimate us," or Douglas High as a whole.

Homecoming week begins Oct. 4 with the football game against Hug kicking off at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Douglas High School.

"We've got a lot of pride, support and school spirit here at Douglas High and in the community," said English and leadership teacher and Director of Student Activities Karen Lamb.

The Homecoming court is made up of a diverse group of students, including athletes, drama club, band and choir, photography and chemistry club who represent the pride and spirit of the school.

“It’s exciting, it’s senior year and being part of homecoming tops it off.”Mario Cassli

"It's cool, it's not one clique being nominated. We all come from different backgrounds, interests and involvement with the school," said Sarah Grove.

Thomas Rao said it's an honor to be recognized and nominated.

"It's an honor to know that other students recognize you and appreciate what you do for the school," he said.

The court said being nominated is a great way to start and end their final year of high school.

"It's exciting, it's senior year and being part of homecoming tops it off," said Mario Cassli.

The court was also proud of themselves and of their achievements and involvement at the school.

"I'm really proud of myself, I'm glad people know me," said Shelby Casaus. "I like being involved with the school and being recognized."

The homecoming nominees will compete in a dance-off during the homecoming pep rally and will participate in the Fall Festival and homecoming parade which hasn't been part of homecoming since at least 2006, said Lamb.

"The parade was an annual part of homecoming, but was stopped when the new track was built," she said. "We got involved with the town of Minden to host it at Minden Park. They have been real supportive about it."

Lamb said she hopes the community will come together for the festival set for 5 p.m. Oct. 4.

"The thing we're most excited for is bringing the community together. Homecoming is about coming back to Douglas so we are proud to get the community involved and to see homecoming be about the whole community and not just the school."

Lamb said clubs from the high school will have tables set up to bring awareness to what the school offers, food trucks, performances by the Improv club, JROTC, Hall of Fame induction and more.

"It's sort of a gathering of Douglas and all the cool things we do and have at the school that we are proud of," said Lamb.

Crowning of the homecoming King and Queen will be during the football game.