Douglas economic indicators up | RecordCourier.com

Douglas saw a 21.4 percent increase in sales tax revenues to $61.4 million in October, according to state figures released on Wednesday.

County merchants brought in $61.4 million, up from $50.6 million for the same month last year.

The county’s manufacturers led the way on that increase with merchant wholesalers of durable goods reporting $3.9 million in sales, up 38 percent from the same month last year.

The county’s largest category, food services and drinking places, posted a 5.5 percent decrease to $11.2 million. Most of that is collected at Stateline.

It’s second largest category general merchandise stores, which includes both Walmarts and the Target, brought in $7.8 million in sales, up 3 percent.

Building materials, garden equipment and supplies was up 23.2 percent to $3.4 million in October, while motor vehicle and parts sales were up 50 percent to $3.27 million. Douglas County has only one small car dealership located in Gardnerville.

Because Douglas County’s sales tax is guaranteed by the state, it received $1.2 million, despite collecting only $826,815 in sales tax.

Stateline casinos saw a healthy bump up in gaming revenue during November, according to figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation this morning. The main source of Douglas County’s gaming revenue collected $15.9 million, up 12.58 percent over November 2015.

In November, 12,850 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were filed in Nevada, a decline of 9 percent from November of last year. The 12-month moving average, which best represents the overall trend in claims, fell to 11,522. This was the first time this measure has fallen below 12,000 since mid-2007, said Alessandro Capello, an economist with the Research and Analysis Bureau at Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.