Douglas Dems get legislative update | RecordCourier.com

Guests at the Douglas Democrats Proud Nevada Blue dinner on April 1 got a first-hand report on the task facing the Nevada State Legislature this session.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, the keynote speaker, said there are more than 1,000 bills already submitted in the Nevada Senate and Assembly. He reviewed key proposals and said he will push for an increase in the minimum wage, but that SB103, the effort to allow open primaries, is virtually dead on arrival.

He also lauded the recent legislative ratification of the long-dormant Equal Rights Amendment.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Sen. Ford holds degrees from Texas A&M University, Ohio State University and George Washington University. The Nevada Democrat represents Senate District 11, which includes portions of the Las Vegas Valley.

Also participating in the program were Sen. Yvanna Cancela, serving as emcee and cohost, and Assemblyman Nelson Araujo.

Other prominent Democrats attending the dinner, held at Carson Valley Inn, included Assembly members William McCurdy II (recently elected state party chair) and James Ohrenschall, Nevada Democrats First Vice Chair Marty McGarry, Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, Lyon County Democrats chair Alex Goff, Churchill County chair Nyla Howell, Carson City Democrats chair Michael Greedy, candidate for state controller Catherine Byrne, Douglas County Democratic Women president Nancy Stiles, former Douglas County School Board member Cindy Trigg, Nevada Young Democrats president Paul Catha and Washoe County Young Democrats president Carlos Peréz-Campbell.

Also at the dinner, the annual 2017 Star Award, presented to local Democrats who "tirelessly work to support and further the party and its organizations at every level," was awarded to Pat Stanley, editor of the Douglas County Democratic newsletter "Blue Notes" and pubic relations director for the local Democratic Central Committee.