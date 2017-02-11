Douglas declares state of emergency | RecordCourier.com

Just as Douglas County residents were recovering from the wettest January in more than a century, Thursday and Friday brought a new round of storms that flooded roads, downed power lines, and wreaked havoc across Carson Valley.

Douglas commissioners declared a state of emergency Friday, marking the second time this year the county has elected to do so. Commissioners also made a declaration in early January when the Valley was inundated by the largest flood in 20 years.

Nearly all major roads in and out of the Valley were closed by late Friday morning.

Highway 395 was closed in both directions at Cradlebaugh Bridge just after 11 a.m. as water gushed over the road. It reopened two lanes either way, on Saturday morning and was expected to be completely open today.

Mottsville, Muller, Genoa and Centerville lanes were also closed in both directions due to flooding, All east west routes reopened on Saturday. Dressler Lane was covered with about two inches of water but remained passable.

Traffic between Douglas and Carson City was rerouted to Jacks Valley Road.

“It’s very backed up,” said County Spokeswoman Melissa Blosser. “It’s a very slow-moving process.

“We’ve got a lot of calls about the conditions of the roads … these flooding conditions damage the infrastructure of the roads and just makes the roads worse,” Blosser said.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office used its armored vehicle on Friday to rescue 10 people, isolated by fast moving water on Highway 395 between Carson City and Minden.

Residents of Aspen Mobile Home Park were voluntarily evacuated Thursday night and Friday morning. Two Aspen residents spent Thursday night at the Community and Senior Center, which was set up as a shelter. Blosser said a few Kings Lane residents in part of the park were notified.

Outside of the Valley, highways 88 and 89 were closed Friday at Picketts Junction due to a slide. Highway 80 closed on the western side of the Sierra due to a mudslide.