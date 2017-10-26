Douglas County Sheriff’s Office targets speeding this November

Starting Nov. 1, law enforcement officials throughout Nevada will be focusing on speeding motorists in an effort to make the streets safer. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Nevada Highway Patrol and Lyon County Sheriff's Office will be joining forces to look for speeding drivers in Douglas and Lyon counties as part of the Joining Forces traffic safety program.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that while many people do not think speeding to be dangerous while driving, it greatly increases the chances of being involved in a traffic accident. They also said there is a greater risk of losing control of a vehicle while speeding and the amount of time it takes to stop a vehicle increases when a driver is speeding.

The Joining Forces program is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program that encourages statewide enforcement in multiple areas such as speeding, distracted driving, pedestrian safety and seat belt use.

The Sheriff's Office encourages residents to wear a seat belt and remember to slow down.