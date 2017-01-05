Douglas County Sheriff’s Office joins Twitter | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has joined Twitter. Law enforcement professionals throughout the US are turning to modern technology including social media to aid and carry out their public safety mission.

Having a social media presence can benefit the community and the Sheriff’s office by encouraging more interaction with the public, which results in a more transparent, trustworthy relationship.

By having a Twitter account the sheriff’s office can also spread knowledge quickly with minimal effort thereby protecting the community. Crimes can be solved by someone willing to come forward on social media, but would not call or come into the sheriff’s office.

Ninety six percent of nationwide police departments and sheriff’s offices have some type of social media presence, and more than 80% of the agencies used social media to educate the public and solve crimes.

DCSO will be using Twitter frequently during emergency or community events. Follow Douglas County Sheriff’s Office @DouglasSheriff