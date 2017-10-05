Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hosts K-9 fundraiser in Minden

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will hold its final radio show and fundraiser today with the five canines on the DCSO K-9 unit. The live radio show is hosted by KOH780AM's Jon Sanchez from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sanchez Ranch Meats at 1734 Highway 395 in Minden.

Shadow, Drago, Bak, Bane and Beny are the canines on the unit. They along with their handlers will hold demonstrations every 15 minutes. Sanchez will conduct interviews with the handlers and Capt. Joe Duffy who leads the group.

Beny and Bane are the newest canines on the team. Beny is from Slovakia and is a 14-month-old German Shepard. He is handled by Deputy Adam Windsor, who has been with the DCSO for 13 years. Bane is also a 14-month-old German Shepard and is handled by Deputy Luke O'Sullivan, who has been with the DCSO for five years. Canine partnerships are required to complete weeks of intensive training in tracking missing persons, locating and apprehending suspects from crimes, searching buildings and vehicles and locating drug evidence. The teams train weekly.

In 2016, the DCSO K-9 unit responded to and checked 128 burglary alarm activations, searched 161 buildings, tracked seven suspects or missing persons, found 323 pieces of drug paraphernalia, located 4,612 grams of marijuana, 77.6 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin, 2 grams of cocaine and 6 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

Beny and Bane were purchased for $9,000 each and their training costs were $4,000. Funds for the program and canines are privately donated. These funds allow the program to purchase new canines, training, food, equipment, veterinary care and housing costs. There is no money allotted to the program in the DCSO budget.

The public can donate in person at Sanchez Ranch Meats or can call in a donation. Credit cards will be accepted on location.