Douglas County Sheriff’s Office host traffic safety campaigns

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a $65,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety to participate in the Joining Forces traffic safety campaigns in the upcoming year. The grant allows the sheriff's office to partner with other area jurisdictions to host Joining Forces events from Oct. 2017 to Sept. 2018.

Joining Forces is a statewide effort to increase safety on Nevada Roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws. The goal is to reduce traffic accidents and save lives by addressing impaired and distracted driving, seat belt usage, speed and pedestrian safety.

Motor vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. and are often preventable, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will continue to enforce traffic laws year-round as part of its commitment to reduce crashes and save lives.