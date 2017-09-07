Douglas County Republican Central Committee celebrates President Trump’s success at local barbecue

The Douglas County Republican Central Committee is celebrating the successes of President Trump and fundraising this month on Sept. 30 with the Douglas County Heritage Day Ranch Barbecue.

The barbecue is noon to 4 p.m. at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park off Highway 88 in Minden.

Support for the event will help the DCRCC work to increase voter turnout for the 2018 elections. Douglas County voter turnout in 2016 was 94.4 percent, the highest of all Nevada counties.

Community members will hear music from David John and the Comstock Cowboys performing songs from their album, "Cowboys, Old Fiddles and Wine." Nevada Magazine listed the group on their list of the top rural entertainers in their July 2017 issue.

Attendees will get the opportunity to meet with political candidates, elected officials and neighbors.

Sanchez Ranch Meat Company is catering the event. There will also be a raffle that includes a AR15 rifle provided by Axelson Tactical and a grand prize valued at $500.

Tickets for the Heritage Day Ranch Barbecue are $20 and are limited to 200 tickets. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.douglasgop.org.