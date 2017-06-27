Douglas County legislator’s wife admits third DUI | RecordCourier.com

The wife of a Douglas County legislator admitted Monday in District Court that she drove while under the influence of alcohol.

Sherese Settelmeyer, 52, of Gardnerville, will attend DUI diversion court for her third DUI within a seven-year period. Three DUI convictions within seven years is a felony in Nevada. She had previous convictions in 2010 and 2013 in the East Fork Justice Court.

Settelmeyer was arrested at around 1:45 a.m. Jan. 5 on Kimmerling Road with a blood alcohol concentration of .11 at the time.

Sentencing for Settelmeyer, who is the wife of Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, can be delayed for up to five years while she completes a treatment program. If she successfully completes treatment, she will return to court and the charge will be treated as a misdemeanor rather than a felony. If she fails the diversion program, Settelmeyer faces 1-6 years in prison and a fine of $2,000-$5,000.

"She's a very appropriate candidate (for diversion)," Cauley said. "She's a actually a classic candidate under the terms of a the statute."

Settelmeyer will attend Western Regional DUI Court; spend six months on house arrest; her vehicle will be outfitted with an interlock device; she will be randomly tested for alcohol; and she will be supervised by the Department of Parole and Probation.

"I have confidence you can (be successful)," Judge Thomas Gregory told her.