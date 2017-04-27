Douglas County hires new planning manager | RecordCourier.com

Heather Ferris has been named the planning manager for Douglas County. Ferris replaces Dean Patterson who left the county in February. Ferris has been employed by Douglas County as a planner since August 2015. Her promotion to Planning Manager was effective April 8.

As the Planning Manager, Ferris will be responsible for the daily operations of the Community Development Department's Planning Division. The Planning Division is responsible for protecting the public health, safety, and general welfare of Douglas County residents and property owners by reviewing development proposals to insure compliance with the Douglas County Master Plan and related zoning and land division regulations contained in the Consolidated Development Code (Title 20). Planning Division staff provides support for the Douglas County Planning Commission.

Ferris came to Douglas County with 12 years of experience in the planning field at both the state and local level. She spent nine years with Amador County, Calif., and three years with the State of California working specifically on programs for agricultural preservation.

Ferris received her bachelor's degree in environmental studies with minor in biological sciences from California State University Sacramento.