Douglas County grand jury plugging away | RecordCourier.com

New citizen complaints are being accepted by the Douglas County grand jury, which is a third of the way through its yearlong term.

Consisting of 17 members and 12 alternates, grand jurors are expected to serve a year on the panel that investigates a variety of topics.

Since county commissioners approved $100,000 funding for the panel in February, a single criminal indictment has been unsealed, in May against an Oregon man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14.

"The jury is still accepting complaints," District Judge Tod Young said on Monday. "Citizens have brought forward several issues for the grand jury to investigate and that they have considered every issue raised along with other issues they were impaneled to investigate."

Grand jurors are expected to finish their work in 2018, a decade since the last grand jury issued its report.

Deliberations are confidential until the report comes out.

The grand jury first convened in January.

Jurors conduct civil investigations into county government, including investigating misconduct by public officers; the condition and management of the county jail; and matters affecting the health and welfare of the county.

Jurors have the power of subpoena, may compel testimony, hear evidence in secret and may indict to initiate criminal prosecution of crimes within the county.

Grand jurors' expenses include jury fees, supplies, investigative costs, attorney's fees, travel expenses, court reporter fees, costs for transcribing documents requested by the jury and augmenting the county constable's budget for security costs.

The jury is required to submit an itemized list of expenses at least every quarter.

The last grand jury report to be submitted in Douglas was in 2008. Nevada counties with fewer than 100,000 people are not required to call a grand jury every four years.

For more information, call 782-9820.