Douglas buys into modern permit system | RecordCourier.com

Most Windows computer users haven’t had to deal with a C-prompt since the introduction 22 years ago of Windows 95. Windows does still have a command prompt which can be used to operate scripts and batch files and troubleshoot Windows issues.

A plan that will remove the C-prompt from Community Development was approved by Douglas County commissioners on Thursday.

The county has 30 years worth of building permits on a 1990s-era AS 400 IBM minicomputer that will be put out to pasture in 2019.

"It is a DOS-based system, and that is going away at the end of 2019," Community Development Director Mimi Moss said. "We've been looking for a number of years to improve our permit system. We have three different systems set up in community development. No one talks to one another. No one knows what anyone else is doing."

Moss said Washoe County demonstrated the Accela Civic Platform permitting program being used by it, Reno and Sparks.

"We liked it," she said. "We believe in order to move into the 21st Century this is the way to go. I'm very excited about this."

Washoe County Chief Information Officer Craig Betts said the new system would eventually be open to the department's customers online.

"People like the fact that it's online, so they can do what they need at 3 a.m.," Betts said. "Now it's one stop shopping."

Betts said it took two years to convert Washoe's old system to the new one.

Adding Douglas County to the system will reduce the cost of licenses all around, Moss said, making them less expensive then they would be if Douglas went out on its own.

Commissioners approved spending $10,692 for the first 10 licenses. Moss said she plans to add 30 more licenses once the system is working. She also plans to approach public works and East Fork Fire District, the towns, parks and the health department to see if they're interested in participating.

Transferring data out of the old systems into the new will be the most expensive portion of the project county Chief Technology Officer Sherri McGee said.

The county has $298,720 set aside in the capital improvements fund for the conversion.

"Most of the $300,000 is converting the data from the old ASA400 system," McGee said. "The data has been adjusted over the years so it's not a straight one for one transfer. It's going to take a lot of work to move that data."