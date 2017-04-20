DHS Spring Art show | RecordCourier.com

Douglas High School is preparing for its annual Spring Art Show from 6-8 p.m. May 4 in the DHS media center. Admission is free, refreshments will be served and entertainment will be provided by the DHS Jazz Band.

A variety of student artwork including photography, drawing and painting, graphic design and ceramics will be displayed, along with award-winning pieces from this year's Scholastic Art contest sponsored by the Nevada Museum of Art.

Scholastic Gold Key winners:

Photography: Shayla Aalgard, Jasa Villanueva and Liam Holman. Holman had the honor of being awarded an American Visions award signifying his piece was in the top 5 out of 1,700 entries. His photograph, A Home to Remember, was this year's flagship image, and was featured at the Nevada Museum of Art, the Holland Project Gallery, and the Scholastic press release for northern Nevada.

Ceramics: Scarlett Harmon, Logan Kyle, Annalisa Neal, Lindsey Salie and Taylor Sullivan.

Sculpture: Jasa Villanueva

Scholastic Silver Key winners

Abbie Baxter, Ethan Craik, Jasa Villanueva, Rebecca O'Neill, Lindsey Salie, Mariah Wolery, Connor Brown, Noah Macabales, Bayleigh Orput and Ethan Rodgers

Scholastic Honorable Mention winners

Abbie Baxter, Shelby Casaus, Ethan Craik, Ella Dillwith, Brandon Easley, Jenna Fraser, Liam Holman, Tabitha Keating, Noelle Macdonnell, Annaliese Muth, Alejandro Sanchez, Jasa Villanueva, Al Atkins, Jasmine Ba-Aya, Courtney Brothers, Sophia Colella, Vincent Gonzalez, Rebecca O'Neill, Lindsey Salie, Connor Brown, Mackenzie Craik, Scarlett Harmon, Logan Kyle, Rachel Mcready, Emily Smuda