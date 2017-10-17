DHS class of 1952 donates to historical society

The Douglas County High School class of 1952 recently held a class reunion. Out of a graduating class of 31 students, 11 attended their 65th class reunion, traveling from Carson City; Centerville; Lovelock; Yerington; Markleeville; Minden; Gardnerville; San Diego; and Huntington, Indiana.

After a short "meet and greet," lunch was served to the classmates and their spouses and guests, at the Carson Valley Country Club.

Following lunch, all regrouped at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center for dessert, sharing more memories, and checking out the "hallowed halls,"where they received four years of education.

The class donated $520 to the Douglas County Historical Society, in memory of past classmates and as a thank you to the historical society for preservation of the old school building.

Classmates attending were: Bob Jepsen, John Jepsen, Julian Larrouy, Jean Hollister Marshall, Jack Martin, Larry McMasters, Orley Neller, Jon Thran, Fritz Thornburg, Arlen Turria and Marlena Neddenriep Hellwinkel.

Guests included: Barbara Jepsen, Sue Jepsen, Betty Larrouy, Gim Hollister, Maria Martin, Yvonne Thran, Nancy Thornburg and Claudette Turria.

Classmates unable to attend: Andre Aldax, Jim Summers, Pat Heron Sommers, Geneva Arribalsaga Holman, Henry Tietje, Carl Carstensen, Jim Brune and Richard Brune.

Classmates in memory: Karl Steinheimer, Ruby Schacht, Paul Hintze, Wanda Clark, Kenneth Johnson, Harold Anderson, Harlan Anderson, Sandra Byers, Robert Sarasola, Pete McKinnon, Art McDermont, Wayne Ashurst, Phyllis Wilslef, Barbara Ratliff and Margaret Settelmeyer.

The Class of '52 has a yearly reunion, next year it will be hosted by Fritz and Nancy Thornburg.