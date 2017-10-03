Demographer:Tesla will make a little difference in Douglas

A draft of population figures prepared by the Nevada Demographer shows Douglas County's population growing at less than a percent a year over the next two decades.

The draft was included in a discussion of Douglas County's growth ordinance by county commissioners on Monday.

Factoring in the construction of the Tesla plant in Storey County and housing costs, Demographer Jeff Hardcastle estimated there will be 51,631 Douglas residents in 2036.

That's a difference of only 544 without those factors.

In comparison, the two factors will drive an additional 2,600 Carson City residents, bringing the capitol's estimated population to 59,088 in 20 years.

Hardcastle estimates the combined populations of Reno, Carson City and Fernley will increase by nearly 32,000 residents due to Tesla and current housing costs.

Douglas County school enrollment dropped to 5,896 students this year, with Douglas High School experiencing a 47-student decrease compared to last year.

According to the Douglas County School District, there were 6,045 students in the district last year. Nevada school districts receive funding based on their student populations.