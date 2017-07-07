Death Ride road closures | RecordCourier.com

Alpine County's Death Ride, also known as the Tour of the California Alps, begins Saturday morning and will affect highways in Alpine and Mono counties in the Sierra.

The California Department of Transportation will reduce speed limits on Highway 89 from Highway 4 to Highway 88.

The route will be affected noon through 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays and seek alternate routes.

Highway 4 will be closed 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday from Hermit Valley to Highway 89.

Highway 88 will have reduced speed limits 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from West Carson River Road to Meiss Meadows Line.

Highway 89 will be closed from Markleeville Creek to Highway 395 in Mono County from 5 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit https://deathride.com