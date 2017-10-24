Deadly intersection to get roundabout

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Nov. 4 for a woman and her great-granddaughter, who were killed Oct. 18 in a collision at Highway 88 and Centerville.

Pau-Wa-Lu eighth-grader Kimber Palma and Gardnerville resident Beverly Phillips will be remembered at a service to be held at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave., in South Lake Tahoe.

Palma and Phillips were the second and third people who've died this year as a result of collisions at the intersection, which is the subject of a petition after two wrecks within a week of each other around Christmas 2016.

Planning is under way for a compact roundabout at the intersection of Highway 88 and Centerville Lane.

The night of a Oct. 18 fatal collision that claimed the life of a woman and her great-granddaughter, Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese issued a statement on the intersection.

"NDOT is currently planning a compact roundabout to be installed at the intersection of SR 88 and Centerville Lane in 2018," she said. "Essentially smaller traffic roundabouts, compact roundabouts can improve both traffic safety and mobility."

She said that roundabouts have been shown to reduce dangerous, high-speed crashes at certain types of intersections.

"Within roundabouts, traffic does not intersect at right angles," she said. "Travel speeds are also reduced in roundabouts."

The roundabout being planned would be similar to the one at County Road and Highway 88 near the high school.

"Our top priority is the safety and mobility of our state roadways," she said. "Any serious injury or death on Nevada roads is a tragedy."

Centerville Lane is one of five routes used by commuters from the Gardnerville Ranchos, and one of only two not to have a traffic signal.