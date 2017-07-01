Dangberg Home Ranch receives $13,000 grant | RecordCourier.com

A $13,000 grant will help support the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park for another year.

The Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation awarded the grant to the nonprofit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch to assist the organization in its work operating and restoring the ranch, located just outside of Minden.

The Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, operates the park in cooperation with Douglas County. More information about membership and the park's programming is at dangberghomeranch.org.

"The Smallwood Foundation trustees were pleased with the continuing progress the Friends of Dangberg has made at the historic park," said Suzy Stockdale, a Minden resident and Smallwood Foundation chairman and trustee. "Since its inception, the organization has continued to grow, expanding its community programming and making improvements. We're proud to support their work preserving and sharing our valley's history."

This is the sixth consecutive year the Friends of Dangberg has received a Smallwood Foundation grant. The gift of $13,000 will pay for much of the park's core operating expenses, including telecommunications, music licensing, marketing costs, and a portion of staff wages.

The foundation was established following the death of Mr. Smallwood in April 1968. A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Smallwood resided and worked in Dallas, where he was a co-founder of First Southwest Company, a prominent regional investment banking firm specializing in public finance, bond underwriting, and the raising of capital for developing regional companies.

The establishment of the foundation represented the culmination of the Smallwoods' lifelong support of a broad range of charitable organizations. In addition to the Friends of Dangberg, the foundation has awarded grants to several other nonprofits and other organizations in Carson Valley.

"We're so pleased to have the support of Ms. Stockdale and the Smallwood Foundation," said Howard Bennett, president of the Friends of Dangberg. "With the help of such grants and the support of our members, we've made remarkable progress towards achieving our goals, including landscaping improvements and restoration work. We encourage everyone in Carson Valley and beyond to learn more about the park and its history, as well as attend the events offered throughout the Dangberg Summer Festival."