Dangberg clothing on display this week

An exhibit of vintage clothing dating 1866 through the 1950s will be on display this week at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park. The exhibit, open Thursday through Sunday, will feature both favorite treasures and items on display for the first time.

The clothing exhibit includes Gertrude Dangberg's 1898 wedding gown, the oldest Levi's in Nevada, and the Dangberg sisters' fancy dresses from the first half of the 20th century.

Suits and other clothing worn by Fred Dangberg, Jr., from the 1920s-1940s will be shown, and visitors will see a range of men's, women's and children's hats, shoes, jewelry and accessories from throughout the 20th century.

Children's costumes from the early- and mid-twentieth century will be displayed for the first time, as will a collection of lace pieces from the late nineteenth century.

The clothing is displayed in the historic Dangberg ranch house, which contains the family's original furnishings. The exhibit is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Admission to the exhibit is $5 for adults, free for 16 and younger, and free for members of the non-profit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch. Reservations are not required.

The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, ¼ mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital. For more information, visit dangberghomeranch.org.