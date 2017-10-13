CVCT takes Valley on a ‘Trip to Bountiful’

The Carson Valley is taking a Trip to Bountiful with the Carson Valley Community Theatre at the CVIC Hall Oct. 20.

Set in the 1950s in Houston, "The Trip to Bountiful" centers around 80-year-old Carrie Watts who lives with her son and daughter-in-law, but dreams of returning to the home of her youth in Bountiful, Texas. She eventually runs away and embarks by bus to her destination. Ultimately, Carrie realizes that one can't really go home again, but the pilgrimage helps her find peace and acceptance.

The drama takes a look at relationships, memories and an ultimate understanding of life.

"It's not a heavy drama, but it is a drama," said Penny Puente who is playing Carrie Watts. "It's very pointed and heart satisfying and is very relatable to many adults, especially seniors."

Puente said she is in her mid 70s and has been acting since high school. She has been with the CVCT for two years, working mostly behind the scenes, with a small part recently in the "Red Velvet Cake Wars."

"I enjoy bringing a character and a production to life from nothing but a group of people into a living organism," she said. "The theatre is very open and excepting of almost everyone who auditions and wants to be involved with the theatre or shows. They don't turn anyone away, they give you a chance."

Puente said she and Carrie have a lot in common.

"I have kind of picked bits and pieces of her that I can relate to several people, including myself," she said. "She has many facets and a temper, but she can be sweet and dotes on her son. I like her a lot."

Puente said her favorite scene is in the final act when Carrie reaches Bountiful.

"She reminisces on her childhood all the way down to the smells and sights and for an instant she wants to stay, but realizes she can't and that she needs to move on," said Punete. "There's a big range of emotions in the scene."

While Carrie wants to revisit her past, it is something her son, Ludie Watts, tries to avoid.

"He's kind of lived a hard life," said John Fisher who is playing Ludie. "He was bedridden for about two years and is just trying to make it again and support his life, but he just can't seem to get ahead. The idea of reminiscing on his childhood doesn't thrill him too much, but when he goes to find his mom, it's a resolution of memories and emotions."

Opening night is 7 p.m. Oct. 20 a the CVIC Hall.

Shows continue 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with a matinée showing at 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29.

Tickets are $15 and $13 for seniors and students and can be purchased at showtix4u.com or 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday at the box office, 1572 Highway 395, Minden.

For information, call 775-292-0939 or visit carsonvalleycommunitytheatre.org.