CVAC presents Tony Furtado Trio on Friday

The Carson Valley Arts Council presents Tony Furtado Trio 7 p.m. Friday at the CVIC Hall as part of their concert series.

Furtado is a evocative and soulful singer, a wide-ranging songwriter and a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist adept on banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele. He mixes and matches sounds and styles with the flair of a master chef.

Dubbed "an indie label's dream artist," Furtado has lived primarily on the road for the last two decades. He's been called a genius on banjo and slide guitar, and his own creative interpretation-hybrid of Americana and indie folk/rock is engaging and captivating. Furtado has often been compared to Ry Cooder and Paul Simon. In his latest albums, he guides his attention to detail and proclivity for traditional music into the pop framework. Onstage, whether playing with a band or solo, he owns the room, mixing stories of his travels with musicianship that is off the charts.

Furtado grew up in Pleasanton, Calif. and took up the banjo at age 12. At age 19, he entered himself and won his first of a pair of National Banjo Championships in Winfield, Kansas.

Hailed as a banjo prodigy, he signed his first record deal with Rounder Records in 1992. He went on to record 6 albums for the prestigious Indie label, collaborating with the likes of Alison Krauss, Jerry Douglas, Mike Marshall, and Kelly Joe Phelps among others. In the late 90s, with the inclusion of slide guitar and songwriting to his arsenal, Furtado began fronting his own band and touring heavily throughout the U.S. This shift was inspired and influenced by the paths taken by musical heroes such as Ry Cooder, David Lindley, and Taj Mahal.

"Tony Furtado is a major musical force without a doubt. He has his black belt in voice, bottleneck guitar and his banjo playing scares the crap out of me." Lindley said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance; $26 at the door; kids under 18 are free. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, by phone at 782-8207, at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 US Highway 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville.

Check out the Tony Furtado Trio's music and videos at http://tonyfurtado.com/.