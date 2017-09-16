CVAA benefit art show upcoming

The Carson Valley Art Association's Scholarship Benefit Art Show is set for Sept. 22-24 at the CVIC Hall, 1502 Esmeralda Avenue, Minden. This is judged show and all artists including high school students are welcome.

Registration is 10:30-4 p.m. Thursday. Registration fees are per entry for a maximum of three entries: CVAA members $6 each piece; nonmembers $12 each piece; high school students $5 each piece. Entry fees are non-refundable. No new memberships will be processed at receiving.

Art must be framed or gallery wrapped and wired to hang. Entry categories include Dry Media, Water Media, Photography, Acrylic, Oil, and "Other". No sawtooth hangers, uni-frames, crafts, jewelry, nor copies of published works will be accepted.

The Art Show opens to the public 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 22 with a community and artists' reception 6-8 p.m. Sept. 23 and doors open for viewing 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24.

The Friday silent auction event closes at 7:30 p.m. to determine the winners. The "U-pick it" raffle ticket sale closes Sunday at 2 p.m. for the drawings.

Entry forms will be available at Registration, or at gadZooks! Gallery, East Fork Gallery, Marv's Framing, and Lone Tree Frame, all in Gardnerville.

For more information call, Nancy Bargman 782-7074.