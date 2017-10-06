Cutter fire expected to be contained today

Fire officials expect to have the 1,682-acre Cutter fire contained by Sunday.

As of Friday morning, seven 20-member hand crews had a line around 85 percent of the fire, which is exhibiting minimal behavior.

According to the National Interagency Coordination Center, the fire is burning timber and short grass in the Pine Nut Mountains south of Gardnerville.

The nearly 200 firefighters battled the blaze including six engine crews and two helicopters.

The blaze started around lunchtime Tuesday when a chainsaw caught fire, igniting the grass on Bureau of Indian Affairs land east of Highway 395. So far the fire has cost $325,000 to extinguish.

The fire is burning in the area of the 2012 Carter Springs fire.