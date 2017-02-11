Crew repairs Romans Road pipeline | RecordCourier.com

Work crews braved high winds and rain to replace 18-feet of 12-inch pipe to restore water service to Romans Road on Friday.

Douglas County Utility Superintendent Tim DeTurk said the break split a section of the pipe on Wednesday.

The water main serves Sierra Lutheran High School, East Fork Station 12, Corpus Christi Catholic Church and Hilltop Community Church.

DeTurk said that necessary boil water orders were issued, the lines flushed and the county will be testing the water over the next days.

“We hope to have the notices removed and full service by Thursday,” he said.

“Summit Plumbing, Western Nevada Supply, and our crews did a great job completing this repair,” DeTurk said. “Also a special thanks to Scott Frazer with East Fork Fire for the assistance from many of the Forestry Staff members.”

Lack of water forced the high school to close early on Wednesday and remained closed on Thursday and Friday.

Work to fully repair Romans Road will have to wait until crews are available after the storms pass.