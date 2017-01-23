County seeks resident input in updating strategic plan | RecordCourier.com

Douglas County commissioners will meet in a workshop setting in early February to update the Douglas County Strategic Plan. The Commission needs your input into the process and is encouraging citizen participation in a survey to capture community insight.

Douglas County’s Strategic plan is the framework for which commissioners prioritize fiscal needs and public services in Douglas County.

Input from residents and business owners in Douglas County will be a critical part of the planning

process. Information collected during the survey will be provided to the Commissioners during their planning workshop in February 2017.

The survey is on the Douglas County Website and can be found under the Open Douglas Icon. The survey is quick and can be done on a mobile device. The survey will be open until Feb. 2.

Click the link to take the survey http://www.peakdemocracy.com/portals/123/forum_home