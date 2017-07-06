County OKs sewer plan repair | RecordCourier.com

Paying to fix the county's large sewer pond was less an issue of contention than paying someone to supervise fixing the pond.

County commissioners approved a $399,950 bid to repair the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant effluent storage reservoir.

The reservoir was damaged during high winds in 2015, according to Engineering Manager Ron Roman.

Roman said told commissioner Larry Walsh that the warranty on the pond had expired.

County officials originally estimated the work would cost $275,000. Commissioners rejected a $484,000 bid back in April.

The project will repair a damaged embankment and liner on the effluent storage reservoir that occurred in 2015.

Operators noticed erosion under the reservoir's geomembrane caused by wind induced wave action, which displaced the ballast tubes and broke restraining wraps.

The 42-acre reservoir was built in 2007.

The low bidder is Walter M. Lee doing business as Z7 Development. Lee is also working for the county repairing manholes across the county, Roman said.

Commissioners also approved a contract with California firm Kleinfelder for $68,160 for inspection and testing services for the project.

"Are we unable to do this work ourselves," County Commissioner Dave Nelson asked.

Roman replied that with the projects under way in the county, including Jacks Valley Road, the manhole rehabilitation, and others, the county didn't have the manpower to do oversee the pond project.

"My concern is that we hire people to do a job and then hire additional people to supervise the job they're doing," Commission Chairman Barry Penzel said. "I don't feel comfortable when we farm out additional supervision."

The sewer plant is located along Heybourne Lane at the base of Hot Springs Mountain.

It processes sewage from Johnson Lane and areas along the west side of the Carson Valley extending to Genoa.

The plant is the only one operated by the county. The Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District operates the plant at Ironwood in Minden. The Indian Hills General Improvement District also operates its own plant. Both of those districts are operated by their own elected boards independent of the county.

County commissioners approved expanding the plant after it was determined that the existing plant is at 85-100 percent of its design capacity.

The plant was originally built to treat 125,000 gallons a day in 1988 to serve the industrial areas around Minden-Tahoe Airport. Sewer ponds and the plant were the subject of $1 million in work in 2007.