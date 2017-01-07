County declares flood emergency | RecordCourier.com

• Media and the public are encouraged to ask questions and share information on social media by using the hashtag #NVFlood17.

• Follow the hashtag #NVFlood17 on social media, or use the specific communications channels for each entity described below. For more information, visit http://www.douglascountynv.gov Hit the Flood Warning Bar for current alerts and information.

• Call 2-1-1 if you have non-emergency questions and someone will pick up the line to answer questions on local and regional events.

A state of emergency was declared by Douglas County commissioners today in preparation for possible flooding expected to arrive on Sunday.

The declaration has been submitted to the State of Nevada and will allow regional partners to speed up the delivery of resources required to more effectively respond to an emergency and meet the needs of the community during a time of crisis and well as take the first steps toward a State declaration, according to county spokeswoman Melissa Blosser.

“Declaring an emergency allows the County Manager and Emergency Management to speed up the delivery of resources required to more effectively respond to an emergency and meet the needs of the community during a time of crisis,” Blosser said.

According to the National Weather Service in Reno, there is a flood warning in effect from Sunday to Monday for East Fork of the Carson River, below Markleeville affecting Alpine and Douglas Counties. Residents should also be prepared for a Winter Weather Advisory today, Jan. 7, 2017, from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Douglas County Emergency Operations Center will be activated on Sunday morning for the duration of the event. Currently East Fork Fire Protection District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Road Department, and several entities are working together, and staying in close communication with the National Weather Service to monitor changing conditions. Resources are being staged strategically throughout Carson Valley so responders can quickly assist citizens as incidents arise.

“The Douglas County Roads Division is busy making sure roads are as safe as possible,” Blossser said.