County commission to hear budget preview

Maintenance of local roads is something Douglas County residents living outside the towns and general improvement districts would agree is off target.

On Monday Douglas County is kicking off its budget process early at a session where commissioners will discuss the status of the county's strategic plan.

County commissioners are expected to hear an update of the four-year plan, in addition to setting budget priorities, at the 11 a.m. meeting at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

According to the county, local road maintenance will be the subject of a Jan. 23, 2018, workshop. The county's transportation master plan has yet to be approved by commissioners, another red mark in the strategic plan's progress.

In the budget discussion, county departments have been instructed not to include new personnel in their draft budgets. The board will also discuss the development of next year's operating and capital budgets for Douglas County including the budget calendar, budget directives and financial policies. Staff will provide the Board with the recommended budget calendar, recommended budget directives and financial policies for use in the development of next year's operating and capital budgets.

The Board of Commissioners approved the four-year strategic plan on June 1. As a part of the process to develop the plan, commissioners said they wanted to begin budget planning for next year prior to January 2018. On Strategy, a Reno based firm, assisted with the development of the County's Strategic Plan and was retained to conduct individual interviews with commissioners, lead citizen input sessions to inform and facilitate any updates to the strategic objectives in preparation of budget planning, and to determine if updates are needed to the strategic plan.

Background materials for the meeting include a summary of the interviews conducted, a summary of a Citizens' Round Table held at the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center, and the results of a business survey county staff conducted at the Business Council Critical Issues Conference on Sept. 28.

The tentative budget is due to the state on April 16, 2018. Final budgets are due in June. The county's fiscal year begins July 1.

For more information, visit http://www.douglascountynv.gov