County backs veterans’ monument | RecordCourier.com

An agreement to establish a monument to military veterans in front of the historic Douglas County Courthouse was approved by commissioners on Thursday.

Commissioners also approved matching up to $15,000 in donations to the monument being proposed by Welcome All Veterans Everywhere.

Organization president Carl Schnock said the group is proposing an appreciation monument.

He said there are 5,600 veterans in Douglas County representing 10 percent of the population.

"I think of all the investments you have an opportunity to make, this is an investment in our veterans," Schnock said.

A suggested monument and cost of $30,000 are only estimates Community Services Scott Morgan said in recommending the agreement.

The group WAVE is three years old and has grown from 10 members to 125, Schnock said.

"We are a working group that works for the county and for our veterans," he said.

According to the resolution, the group plans to sell bricks, advertisements or naming rights in order to raise money for the monument.

The Douglas County Courthouse was built during the First World War and is home to the first monument in Nevada to its service members.

Located next to the entrance at the top of the courthouse stairs is a plaque with the names of every Douglas County resident who served in the war, with stars by the names of the three residents who died in uniform.