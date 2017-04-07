County announces preemptive declaration of emergency | RecordCourier.com

A declaration of emergency was preemptively announced by Douglas Commissioners on Thursday in anticipation of spring flooding.

Commissioners approved a declaration of emergency in preparation for "substantial water runoff [that] has the potential to destroy significant amounts of property and will threaten the lives of Douglas County residents," according to a memo by the county.

The declaration is the third within a four-month period for the county. It marks the first time emergencies from flooding have been claimed with such frequency, said East Fork Fire Chief Tod Carlini.

"It's unprecedented we are seeking a third declaration here," Carlini said.

Emergency declarations were declared following January and February's flooding.

The declaration makes 11 specific requests for assistance from the state and the federal government, among them:

Expediting any and all permitting required for mitigation work in or near the Carson River;

Assistance with removal of sediment, debris, sand and gravel bars on the Carson River where significant deposits occurred during recent floods;

Assistance with vegetation removal impeding flows through the bypass underflow north of Cradlebaugh Bridge; and

Assistance with riverbank stabilization on the Carson River.

The resolution is a proactive approach to managing storm damage, Carlini said. It covers damage incurred during storms from this weekend through June, "when the threat is eased," he said.

Carlini said flooding is expected in the area over a two week period around Memorial Day.

Nearby Lyon and Churchill counties have already declared preemptive states of emergency, he said.