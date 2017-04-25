Community services director honored | RecordCourier.com

Douglas County Community Services Director Scott Morgan has been selected for the 2017 Healthcare Excellence Award, presented by the Carson Valley Medical Center Hospital Foundation. This award is given to those who have made significant contributions to healthcare initiatives in the Carson Valley and have made a lasting impact on the community's health and well-being. This award is open for public nominations and is voted on by a selection committee that includes hospital staff and the community members that make up the Hospital Foundation board.

Noted for spearheading the planning and implementation of the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, "one of the community's most valuable assets," Morgan is being honored for the broad-reaching impact of the many local programs and services under his leadership. In his role as the Director of Community Services Morgan oversees Douglas County Parks and Recreation, Senior Services, Community Health, Social Services and the Adult Day Club.

"The programs that Scott oversees are the foundation of the quality of life for our community – they offer affordable and accessible opportunities for our community to engage in positive physical, social, and mental health activities," said Shannon Albert, CVMC Foundation Board Director. The Healthcare Excellence Award will be presented to Morgan at the CVMC Hospital Foundation's upcoming "A Day at the Derby" fundraiser May 6. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.cvmchospital.org/derby or by calling 782-1697.