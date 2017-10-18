Commissioners cancel November Valley meeting
October 18, 2017
Douglas County commissioners have canceled their Nov. 2 meeting as two or more commissioners will be attending the Nevada Local Elected Officials' White House Convention on Nov. 3 in Washington D.C. The purpose of this event is to develop a working relationship between the White House/federal agencies and the county commissioners and legislators of Nevada.
The next regularly scheduled Board of County Commission meeting in Lake Tahoe will take place on Nov. 16.