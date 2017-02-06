Collision blocks 88 in Alpine | RecordCourier.com

A collision closed Highway 88 briefly near Sorensen’s in Alpine County on Monday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a gray Ford 250 and a Nissan Frontier were involved in the crash, reported at 7:30 a.m.

East Fork medics responded for what the highway patrol characterized as minor injuries.

Officers had one lane of the road opened by 8:08 a.m. and both lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. Both vehicles had to be towed.

Chains are required on Highway 88 from Woodfords Station to Cables Lake where the road is closed.

Rain and snow made travel in the Sierra treacherous.

A mud slide east of Logan Shoal blocked all lanes of Highway 50 at Lake Tahoe. The Nevada Department of Transportation warns motorists to expect minor delays while the slide is cleared.

Heavy rain and high snow levels forecast for Monday night are expected to increase the chance of slides and contribute to minor creek flooding, according to the National Weather Service.