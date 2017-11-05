College and Career Fair to be held at Douglas High School

Douglas High School will be hosting the 2017 College and Career Fair 6-8 p.m. Monday in the main gym. The event is open to the community.

More than 30 representatives from area colleges, business, industry and the armed forces will be on hand to speak with students and parents about opportunities after high school.

A some of this year's representatives include Panasonic, North Sails, Carson Valley Medical Center, Starbucks, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Nevada Builder's Alliance, East Fork Fire and Paramedic, Harrah's/Harvey's Lake Tahoe, Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital, Sierra Academy of Style , Carson Valley Inn, JOIN, Inc., Western Nevada College, Truckee Meadows Community College, University of Nevada Reno, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Feather River College, Nevada State College, Career College of Northern Nevada, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps. There are many more representatives and the list is still growing.