Coldwell associate earns top service award | RecordCourier.com

Christy Degenhart of Minden, a sales associate representative with Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, has qualified to join the company's International President's Circle.

The membership is awarded to the top six percent of all sales associates and representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

Coldwell Banker sales associates and representatives are independent contractors.

Degenhart has won numerous awards for her excellence in sales and customer service. She has been nominated as the No. 1 Best Real Estate Agent locally for the past two years.

Degenhart's goal is to dedicate herself to quality client service with outstanding results. She is ranked the No. 1 Realtor in the Minden Coldwell Banker office.

Coldwell Banker has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker system in the Carson Valley and Tahoe area for 25 years.

The Minden location, at 1674 Highway 395, can be reached at 775-783-7342.